For at least the past year, metro Atlanta has not been a safe place for celebrities as they have been the targets of a string of home invasions and robberies. But it appears police in Sandy Springs, an Atlanta suburb, are well on their way to solving the crime spree as they have taken into custody four suspected gang members allegedly involved in at least 15 home invasions that occurred over the past year, according to WSB-TV 2.

Still despite the arrests being good news, the situation is spurning some reality TV messiness between two familiar faces.

Marlo Hampton & One Of Future’s Baby’s Mothers Were Targeted

One of the victims of these home invasions was none other than #RHOA’s Marlo Hampton, and one of the mothers of Future‘s children.

On Wednesday, Hampton talked about the attempted burglary of her home, which took place on July 1. She said she watched from her home security cameras as masked men kicked in her door.

“When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream–and I knew that scream was a scream of fear–my heart dropped,” Hampton said. “I just thank God and we’re covered in the blood of Jesus and I’m here to share this story with you,” she continued. “But my main concern is, I want all the ladies…I want everyone to be aware if you are posting. If you do have luxury items, be careful.”

The arrests were made after police investigators staked out Hampton’s home with hopes of catching the thieves in the act.

“We got lucky and we got it right. And as we targeted them, they came on scene. Both a foot chase and a vehicle chase ensued and we were able to take four people into custody,” Sgt. Matt McGinnis of the Sandy Springs Police Department said, adding that the “investigation’s been ongoing for at least a year now.”

McGinnis said the four suspects that were taken into custody were all charged with crimes related to the invasion of Hampton’s home, but he also said they ate part of a gang that has many other members and that they are suspected of 15 additional home invasions in Sandy Springs.

Investigators said the gang “mostly targets the homes of high-profile entertainment, sports or social media figures with targets including players from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United and a leading lacrosse player,” WSB-TV reported. They also said the gang is suspected of robbing the Dekalb County home of rapper Gunna, who is also currently accused of being part of an unrelated criminal enterprise.

Meanwhile, McGinnis said Sandy Springs police are asking the public’s help finding Jeremy Caldwell., AKA J-Roc, who is alleged to be the gang’s ringleader and is wanted on 33 charges, including charges related to the Sandy Springs robberies. McGinnis said anyone who has any information on Caldwell should call 911 and then call Crime Stoppers Atlanta, which is offering a reward of up to $12,000 for a tip leading to Caldwell’s location.

Kenya Moore Speaks On Marlo’s Home Invasion, Future’s Baby’s Mother Weighs In

After news broke about Marlo being targeted by the suspected gang members, her former friend turned foe Kenya Moore weighed in—and she didn’t hold back.

According to Kenya, Marlo should have shared details with the fellow ladies of #RHOA [who apparently live in the area] to help “keep them safe.”

“#Fake,” tweeted Kenya in response to Marlo’s WSBTV interview.

Unfortunately for Kenya, she was met with harsh backlash not only from fans…

but from Brittni Mealy who has a son with Future and is seemingly the other aforementioned victim of a home invasion.

None too pleased with Kenya’s comments, Brittni took up for Marlo and said that police advised them to keep quiet. She also alleged that Kenya was fully aware of this.

“This is very sad you would attack @marlohampton like this!” wrote Brittni. “You were informed in a group text on July 5th,” she added while calling Kenya insensitive.

Brittni also recently posted about her life being in danger and noted that she lost a fingernail when reaching for her gun to protect herself.