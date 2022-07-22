Bossip Video

We love a good sneak peek!

After seven years together, Marlo is contemplating making a lifetime commitment to outgoing dance instructor boyfriend Corey who miiiight be creepin’ based on some scandalous evidence.

Luckily for Marlo, Tami is there to ask all of the right questions about the couple’s strangely sex-less relationship.

Peep the Episode 3 sneak peek below:

Part of VH1’s ‘Level Up Mondays,’ the spicy series follows host Tami Roman as she sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act.

Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

“The fact that ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ was renewed without the public ever viewing the first episode is a testament to just how special and needed this show really is,” said Consulting Producer and host Tami Roman. “I want to thank VH1 for entrusting me with such an empowering and entertaining series. We all want love but it’s always good to know the truth about who you’re trying to love. This show, if nothing else, will provide us with the insight into what to look for.”

Casting for the show’s second season is already underway and interested candidates can apply here.

Full episodes will be available the day after premiere (Mondays at 9PM ET/PT) on the official series page and the VH1 App.