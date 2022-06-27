VH1’s ‘Caught In The Act: Unfaithful’ Has Tami Roman Hunting Down Dirty Dogs And Sleazy Sneaky Linkettes

We’re predicting another big hit for VH1 this summer…

The network’s previously announced investigative series, “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” a new, six-episode series hosted by Tami Roman, has a new juicy title, premiere date, and time of Monday, July 18 at 9PM ET/PT. The show will air two back-to-back episodes each Monday night for three weeks.

VH1’s “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful” tracks host Tami Roman as she sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act. Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

We love that they empower the faithful partner by offering the option to either team up or take down! Which would you opt for?

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Jennifer Aguirre, John Varela and Executive in Charge of production Liz Kim for VH1. Lashan Browning and Kim McKoy are Executive Producers for New Group Productions. Tami Roman also serves as consulting producer.

VH1’S “Caught In The Act: Unfaithful” premieres Monday, July 18th at 9PM ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes.

