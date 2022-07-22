Bossip Video

Many of you are probably already aware of the story of Bruce’s Beach in Los Angeles. For those who aren’t, here’s the Cliff’s Notes: White people, as they’re prone to do, stole a massive plot of valuable beachfront land from a Black family back in 1912. This week, restorative justice was served under the warm California sun…

LA County Gives Bruce’s Beach Deed Back To Rightful Black Owners

Willa and Charles Bruce had the foresight, ambition, and business acumen to acquire the hazy beach property with the vision of creating a cozy place for Black folks to find peace in a world that hated them. From 1912 to 1924, Bruce’s Beach was a refuge, however, that came to an end when it was seized from them under an extremely racist premise. In 1920 they became was attacked by the KKK and local government was none-too-motivated to help. According to a DailyMail report, the Bruce family finally had their birthright returned to them in a ceremony that saw Anthony Bruce triumphantly raise the deed to beach in celebration.

Anthony is the grandson of Willa and Charles and wants to ensure that their dream perseveres.

‘It’s surreal, and it’s almost like being transported to the other side of the known universe.’ He added: ‘I want to remain level-headed about the entire thing. I want to make sure I don’t lose focus as to what Charles and Willa’s dream was. The dream was to just have an America where they could thrive and have their American business thrive.’

The family now has the means to create signifcant generational wealth as the county will lease the beach from the family at a rate of $413,000 per year with the option to buy outright for $20 million. That said, the land has been valued at $75 millions say critics.

Hell yeah!