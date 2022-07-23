Bossip Video

Season 3 of our beloved Atlanta ended just two months ago and FX has already announced the premiere date for the fourth and final installment.

This thought provoking show has become a commanding extension of Black culture, highlighting our plights, passion, and perseverance in comedic form.

On Friday, a teaser video was released revealing the fourth season would premier in September. It seems pretty fast, right? Especially since almost four years passed between seasons two and three. But no one’s complaining! After season 3 ended, Twitter users lamented over the fact that they had no clue how long it would be before they would receive their next Atlanta fix.

In the teaser, the cast returns to Georgia after previously spending time in Europe for Paper Boi’s (Brian Tyree Henry) tour. Season 3 showcased the trials and tribulations the crew experienced while traveling throughout the Caucastic country. All of the cast returns including Donald Glover (Earn), Zazie Beetz (Van) and Lakeith Stanfield (Darius).

The show’s logline is doing its job and sparking fierce curiosity within viewers. It reads, “But the question is has Atlanta changed or have they?”

What does this meeean? Will the main characters return to their hometown with a fresh perspective and elevate the ATL music scene?

Although the clip didn’t reveal any major details about the stories that will be unveiled in Season 4, the surreal imagery was enticing enough to create anticipation amongst Atlanta stans.

FX’s CEO, John Landgraft, said, “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta, which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip”.

Ouuu y’all know the show has had some jaw dropping moments in the past! I can only imagine where the minds of the writers voyaged this time around.

Glover shared his feelings about the show coming to an end, “Death is natural. When the conditions are right for something they happen and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen. Things start to get weird…you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us.”

Made for us, by us.

That is what is truly beautiful about the show. It feels authentic. It was obvious the writers shared the Black experience and weren’t writing based on what they thought our culture entailed through observation.

There will be great mourning when the credits role on the last episode of Season 4 but I think I can speak for us all when I say that I am appreciative of the art in visual form that was created – not only for our entertainment but also for our upliftment.

The final season of Atlanta is coming in September.