After thanking Yung Miami for her sweet “Go Papi!” gesture at the BET Awards last month, Diddy is once again making fans question their relationship status.

While on Instagram Live this week, Diddy was sitting next to his mother, Janice Combs. But, during the live feed, he accidentally turned the camera, which is when he exposed his rumored boo, fashion designer Jesse Mae.

As soon as Jesse saw her face on his phone screen, she quickly jumped out of her seat and took off screaming, prompting Diddy to ask her, “What are you doing?”

Of course, comments from his viewers started flooding in asking what was happening. Even his son Christian, aka King Combs, was stirring the pot, commenting “lmao” before going on to appear on the live with his father. After TheShadeRoom posted about the incident, Diddy stepped into the comments and left several laughing emojis in a now-deleted comment.

This IG Live appearance isn’t the first time these two have sparked relationship rumors. Earlier this month, on July 7, Jesse Mae shared photos inside of the same jet that Diddy was on, seemingly showing that the two of them traveled to Saint-Tropez together.

Diddy being caught on Instagram Live with another woman–especially one who runs away when the camera is on her–has fans wondering what’s going on with the rapper and his girl, Yung Miami.

While the Bad Boy has made it clear that he is single, he’s still been showing the City Girl love, proving they’re dating in some capacity. The pair recently spent time together in Paris following her and JT’s performance at the Wireless Festival. Miami showed off a photo of the two holding hands with the caption, “Yung in Paris” on July 14, just a week after Jesse Mae’s jet photos.

Welp, looks like Diddy is having himself a hot boy summer.