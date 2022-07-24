Bossip Video

dvsn’s toxic track, “If I Get Caught”, has the social media streets abuzz. The song addresses the issue of infidelity and proclaims cheating is not an indicator of one’s love–or lack thereof–for their partner.

Jermaine Dupri is not here for the harsh critiques. He tweeted “The people I see with something bad to say about [the songs] I’m sure have never listened to blues and if you never listened to the blues, then you’re musically blind in my book and can’t see what we did.”

Some points were made. Toxicity is clearly embedded in many blues hits and deeply within the Hip Hop genre. dvsn’s song, produced by Durpri, samples Jay’s “Song Cry”.

In Jigga’s song, he explains how he cheated and neglected his girlfriend but felt that she took it took far when she got a “special friend”.

“I know the way a n***a livin’ was wack

But you don’t get a n*** back like that

Shit, I’m a man with pride, you don’t do shit like that

You don’t just pick up and leave and leave me sick like that

You don’t throw away what we had, just like that

I was just f***in’ them girls, I was gon’ get right back”

These men and their egos.

On the track, dvsn whose real name is Daniel Daley sings, “I know, I know you ain’t gon’ let one little fuck mess all this up/Don’t let one mistake take all this away.”

Yea, it’s clearly giving misogyny and toxicity. Some argue that it is glamorizing infidelity and influencing young men to navigate their relationships the same way.

DVSN responded to the criticism saying it was simply his “truth”.

Isn’t that what music is for? A platform for artists to express their truth be it good or bad.

The truth is toxic sometimes.

Many people (mainly women) loathe the fact that he is glorifying and justifying his behavior. You can’t tell a woman who has been scarred by an unfaithful ex to take the lyrics lightly – it’s triggering.

Men often don’t understand how cheating can deeply affect the mental health of women. Some of the most beautiful women feel unattractive and inadequate after their partner steps out on them. They begin to question their worth and value. Women (and men) often have to undergo therapy to recover from the betrayal they’ve experienced at the hands of their lovers.

So, to them it’s not just a song. It’s a man gaslighting them in melodic form. Someone telling them that ending a relationship after their partner was unfaithful is unjustifiable. As if cheating shouldn’t be a deal breaker.

For these men, I say monogamy may not be the best choice for you – consider polyamory. It may be a better fit.

dvsn let fans know that “If I Get Caught” is only “chapter one” to a much broader story. I’m curious to know what the follow up track will be and interested to see if it will be just as sensationalized and opinion-provoking as this single.