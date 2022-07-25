Bossip Video

Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman have been separated since last year, but the NFL star’s mother is still paying close attention to what her former daughter-in-law is up to.

Over the weekend, supermodel Chanel Iman posted an absolutely adorable picture featuring her two daughters, whom she shares with Shepard, alongside her new boyfriend, Davon Godchaux’s son. Clearly loving how well her children are getting along with her boyfriend’s child, she posted the photo along with multiple red hearts in her caption–but one person who wasn’t happy about the flick was her estranged husband’s mother.

While Iman and Shepard publicly announced their separation in January 2022, the pair is still legally married, which Sterling’s mom, Cheri Shepard, wanted to remind Chanel of under her photo.

“She is still married. This is ridiculous,” she wrote in the comments. “Signed, concerned grandmother.”

After another person commented “blended I love it”, the athlete’s mother went on to give even more of her two cents, letting the fan know of her disapproval in a now-deleted comment:

“Not yet, she is still married, get divorced!….I’m their grandmother.”

In response to her first comment, Chanel simply replied with a few laughing emojis and moved on with her day.

Since announcing their split, neither Iman nor her Shepard have commented much about their breakup. In their separation announcement earlier this year, sources claimed the former couple had been separated for a while and were pursuing divorce, hoping to remain civil for their two young daughters.

In April, a few months after their split, the model debuted her new boyfriend, NFL star Davon Godchaux, on Instagram. In the months since the couple has seemingly been inseparable, and now, it looks like their kids are, too.

Sorry, grandma.