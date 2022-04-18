New big SKRONG sweetie, who dis?

Former Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman appears to be blissfully booed up with a new man amid her divorce from New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard.

On April 17, the 31-year-old muse debuted her hunky boyfriend, 27-year-old Davon Godchaux of the New England Patriots on Instagram. The model shared a photo of herself wrapped up in the buff nose tackler’s arms as he planted a big kiss on her cheek. Iman and Godchaux spent the afternoon partying it up at the Revolve Festival during Coachella over the weekend which featured performances from Doja Cat, City Girls, and Megan Thee Stallion.

It’s still unclear how long the model and the NFL player have been dating. We see you though, Chanel! And so does Twitter…

Who is Davon Godchaux?

Godchaux, a graduate of Lousiana State University, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2017. The NFL baller racked up an impressive 179 tackles with the team shortly before stepping off the field in 2020 due to a bicep injury. In March of 2021, Godchaux signed a two-year contract worth $15 million dollars with the New England Patriots. The massive deal also featured “a $5.5 million signing bonus and $3.5 million in guaranteed salary” according to Forbes.

A lover of style, Godchaux also owns a clothing line called “Chauxdown” that’s a “hybrid brand built around fitness and street fashion.”

On Sunday, the athlete, who stands at 6’3, 311 pounds, also confirmed his relationship with Iman, posting a photo of himself hugged up against the runway beauty, writing:

“Mines” followed by a heart and tongue emoji.

Sterling Shepard Filed For Divorce From Iman In June 2021

News of Iman’s new boyfriend comes as she and her ex-NFL star husband are still hashing out the terms of their divorce in court.

The former pair jumped the broom in March 2018, a year after their engagement. They share two daughters: 3-year-old Cali and 2-year-old Cassie.

The couple sparked divorce rumors earlier this year when fans noticed that they had removed photos of each other from their Instagram profiles. Neither of the stars have been wearing their wedding rings in recent pics.

On June 7, 2021, Shepard filed divorce documents to end their three-year-long marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. According to the documents, the NFL player claimed that their marital differences “existed for at least six months prior to the filing,” US Weekly noted. Shepard has requested joint legal custody of their two children. He is also asking for his house to be considered the primary residence of their daughters in addition to “a parenting time schedule wherein [Iman] has supervised parenting time with the children.”

While the pair said they “want to remain civil and friendly towards each other” this certainly sounds like it could get rocky.

