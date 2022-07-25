Bossip Video

Listen, it’s 2022, and there are VERY few places left where we don’t expect some level of racism. Even the most unassuming, apolitical, innocuous spaces have been found to have deep and unabashed racism lurking inside of their operations. That said, we never expected oppression and bigotry coming from a source of meteorology. How you gon’ use the weather to oppress Black people, my n***a?!?

The Weather Channel Apologizes For Airing N-Word On Screen During Forecast

We don’t know the dress code of the Des Moines, Iowa-based branch of The Weather Channel but it seems like the policy doesn’t restrict the wearing of pointy white hoods in the office. Someone get Byron Allen on the phone! A journalist named Matthew Keys captured an image of the local broadcast that prominently displayed the whole n-word, hard -er and all, during an “On The 8s” forcast. Keys posted the image on Twitter with confirmation from The Weather Channel that it was indeed real.

According to NYPost, TWC has taken to Facebook to apologize for the egregious “error”…

“A graphic during the Weather Channel cable network’s ‘Local on the 8s’ presentation in Des Moines last evening included a racial slur,” the post read. “We removed this graphic as soon as we learned of it. This did not originate with us, and we are in the process of investigating it further. We apologize to our viewers.”

Iowa isn’t exactly a hotbed of Black culture in America and one might argue it’s the antithesis of such, however, this incident requires a whole hell of a lot more than a “my bad” on Mark Zuckerberg’s internet. Somebody has to be held responsible. We’ll update the story as more information becomes available.