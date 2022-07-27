Bossip Video

The Kid Mero is breaking his silence on his split from his comedy partner, Desus Nice.

Last week, it was revealed that Desus & Mero were going their separate ways, ending their Bodega Boys podcast and Showtime series to “pursu[e] separate creative endeavors moving forward.” This came following some under-the-radar social media subs from the pair, proving there was some bad blood between the two.

A few days later, Puck News reported that Desus and Mero’s partnership ended over management disputes, with five sources confirming that Showtime asked the duo’s longtime manager, Victor Lopez, to “no longer attend tapings or appear in meetings” back in November.

Desus allegedly took Showtime and the staff’s side, while Mero stuck by Victor, ultimately leading to the dissolution of their brand.

This week, Mero sat down with New York’s WFAN on Monday to discuss the split, giving fans some insight on the situation for the first time since the big announcement.

“It’s just natural progression,” Mero explained to host Keith McPherson. “It’s like we said on the podcast, ‘It’s Hollywood, baby.’ You develop strengths and things that you want to explore and do. And then things just happen naturally. It’s like Spike Jonze said on the Viceland show, ‘Everything is finite.’ What’s the corny cliche? Don’t be sad that it’s gone. Be happy that you experienced it.”

He continued, “Everybody grows. I’m sure D’s got his things that he wants to do. I got my things I want to do. And they’re very specific to us. We’ve been a duo for a long time. I love everything that he’s done. It’s just natural. I’ve got my life, my worldview, my things going on, and he’s got his. So it’s only right that, instead of just staying like, We’re only going to do this one thing, we explore. Let’s break out. Let’s see what we do as individuals, and then form like Voltron later on. Who knows?”

Just a few hours after that appearance, Mero took to Twitch, where he poked fun at his “very political” answer.

Responding to a fan in the chat who asked about his well-being, Mero said , “I’m from outside. I’ve been through worse. Does it hurt? Yeah. But, you know what? We’re coming right back.”

Neither Desus nor Mero have acknowledged the allegations regarding their manager causing the split, though Mero liked a few tweets (included below) that seem to confirm the contents of the report and his loyalty to Victor.

On Tuesday night, Mero posted a photo with sports reporter Michelle Beadle, so it looks like he’s already moving onto his next endeavor.