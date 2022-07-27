Bossip Video

R. Kelly’s sisters have burst onto the scene following the disgraced singer’s 30 year sentence, claiming the punishment for his sex abuse crimes is “racist.”

Despite dozens of credible victims and some of the most damning evidence you’ll ever see, there are still people out there coming to R. Kelly’s defense. Now, that list includes his three sisters, who appeared out of nowhere to claim his recent 30 year sentence was a result of racism.

The 55-year-old was convicted on multiple counts of racketeering, with the charges relating to bribery and forced labour. He was also found in violation of an anti-sex trafficking law known as the Mann Act. In June, Kelly was found guilty on all nine counts against him following a six-week trial in Brooklyn, New York.

What His Sisters Have To Say

Now, the former entertainer’s sisters are claiming he was treated “unfairly” during a sit-down interview with Good Morning Britain reporter Noel Phillips.

“We can reveal this morning that the convicted sex offender has been writing letters from inside his prison cell claiming that he was given a 30 year sentence, because of the colour of his skin,” Phillips said.

He continued, “Having sat through most of his trial in New York, that certainly was not the case. The evidence against him was seriously damning. A prosecutor who was involved in that case has told me that, ‘It’s never been about race and that the US justice system has done it’s job in locking up a sexual predator.'”

In response, the singer’s sister Cassandra Kelly said: “African Americans have always been treated unfairly and so I think that has a lot to do with it [his sentence] as well as other factors.”

When asked about his involvement with underage girls, Lisa Kelly answered: “I can say he may have been with younger women, but as far as under aged girls, no and I stress girls – underage girls. Who has seen that?”

She continued, “I’m not going to acknowledge something that I don’t have the proof of. I believe that a lot of the alleged victims are bitter…He is not a monster. He is not a pedophile. The only victim I’ve seen who has been stolen from, lied on is Robert.”

Noel claimed that one of R. Kelly’s accusers had told him it is “laughable” to see him be portrayed as a “victim” by his sisters.