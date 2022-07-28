‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Exclusive: Amber Ruffin Fam Faces Off Against Boyz II Men And Friends

This Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” should be a super fun one.

On Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game has GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B a cappella group Boyz II Men taking on comedian Amber Ruffin and her family to win money for their chosen charities. In the next game, funny men Joe Lo Truglio and Thomas Lennon face off to see who comes out on top.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode where Steve puts Amber on the spot, asking her to fill in the blank — “Sad to say I’ve never made love in BLANK”.

Amber quickly responds, “In public,” but Steve challenges her to get more specific.

Check out the clip below:

That was pure comedy! It’s not even what Amber says, it’s how she says it. She had her whole team cracking up. We definitely have to tune in and see what other jokes she had up her sleeve!

Looking at the photos from the episode we have to wonder how the heck Jo Koy ended up on Team Boyz II Men?!

Are you rooting for Team Ruffin or Team Boyz II Men?

The new episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” airs Sunday, July 31 at 8:00-9:00 p.m. on ABC

Will you be watching?