Bossip Video

Welp, it’s official; all four ex-Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been sentenced to time behind bars.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were the last two hold-outs yet to hop aboard the train to Getcho-A**-Up-Under-This-Jailsville, but now they’ve been sentenced after being convicted of federal charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights and will each spend at least 36 months in lockup.

According to CNN, Kueng—who held down Floyd’s torso while Floyd was being murdered—received three years in prison. Thao—who held the crowd back while Kueng held down Floyd’s torso while Floyd was murdered—received 3.5 years. (Kueng reportedly got a little less time than Thao because *checks notes* he was new.)

Meanwhile, Thomas Lane—the third member of the Three Stooges of police brutality backup—was sentenced last week to 2.5 years in prison. He got less time than the others because Judge Paul A. Magnuson felt Lane played a “minimal role” in the incident by holding down Floyd’s legs—while Thao held the crowd back while Kueng held down Floyd’s torso while Floyd was murdered.

Speaking of which…

This all comes after the head murderer in charge Derrek Chauvin received sentencing earlier this month for federal civil rights charges earning him another 21 years on top of his state sentence.

Kueng opted to keep his mouth shut during sentencing and Thao had the entire option to do the same but he chose to give some lengthy statement where he quoted numerous Bible verses, talked about how he was “born again” after being locked up, and—*yawn*—something about how he loves Black Jesus and hates the racisms now, or whatever.

Courteney Ross, Floyd’s girlfriend, wasn’t buying it.

“I will never forget you speaking to the onlookers when you said, ‘This is why you don’t do drugs,'” Ross told Thao. “No one deserves to be treated as less. That’s not how Floyd treated others.”

So, the other three cops involved in Floyd’s death have all been sentenced. Now, whether or not Kueng, Thao and Lane got as much time as they deserved is up to us as individuals to decide. (Nope. Negative. Not even. Nah. No. No in Spanish. Yes, but on Opposite Day. Nein. Nopesville. Ta-Nehishi NOPES. I thinks the f** not!)

“The evidence showed that Kueng genuinely thought that Mr. Floyd was suffering from excited delirium with a drug overdose, and Thao genuinely believed that the officers were dealing with a drug overdose with possible excited delirium,” Magnuson wrote in his ruling, which also noted that Kueng and Thao “each made a tragic misdiagnosis in their assessment” of Floyd.

It’s funny how trained police officers thought Floyd was dying from a drug overdose while it was perfectly clear to all of those untrained civilians that Floyd was dying from A COP’S KNEE IN THE BACK OF HIS NECK FOR NEARLY NINE MINUTES!!

*heavy sigh*

Anyway, what do y’all think? Did they get enough time, or nah?