Bossip Video

Tisha Campbell is making it clear that she can satisfy her own needs with a little help from battery-powered toys.

Women like the “Uncoupled” star aren’t mincing their words about how they manage their sexual needs.

“Hell yeah, toys! Oh, I keeps [sic] me a good toy buzzing around every now and then. You know what I’m damn talking about,” the comedian proclaimed. “Toys, toys, toys.”

I wonder if Tisha has the popular Rose Toy in her arsenal of vibrators.

“That’s the thing about actually being uncoupled and coming from being in a long-term relationship of 26 years”, Campbell said.

The “My Wife and Kids” actress finalized her divorce from actor and former basketball player, Duane Martin after a 24 year marriage.

Campbell shares sons, Xen, 20 and Ezekiel, 12, with Martin.

“I’m learning about who I am and I’m super excited about that, so that’s where I am right now. It’s about me and my kids and that’s it right now.”

On the hit show “Uncoupled” Campbell plays New York real estate agent, Suzanne Prentiss. Although her character didn’t have a love interest the first season, Campbell is confident her character will finally get a little action.

“I’m sure my sex scene is coming in Season 2,” said Campbell. “I can’t wait. I told them, Hold off for for a second because I had knee surgery right before I stared the show. So I said, “Hold off, let me get myself together.” I hope I do!”

She continued, “I know they’re going to give me someone hot. This is Darren Star, baby”.

Star is the show’s co-creator. He’s worked on other popular series like the award-winning “Sex and the City”.

The “Martin” actress says, “I don’t care if it’s male, female, I don’t give a shit, it’s gonna be somebody hot! I’m ready, I’m divorced, I’m uncoupled, I’m ready, I’m here for it!”

Campbell spoke about creating boundaries with Mike Muse’s SiriusXM Urban View, “Not everybody’s gonna be happy with your boundaries. There are a lot of people that don’t like the fact that I may have maybe isolated myself to only a small group of friends now, that I don’t give the way that I used to give myself.

She continued, “That’s okay. It’s not being selfish. It’s being self-full. It’s making sure that you have boundaries set in place so that you are not overextending yourself to everybody all the damn time. And it’s just incredible. For the first time my life, I’m actually giving to me first because I want to be the ultimate wife, or the ultimate mother or the ultimate co-worker.”

I love that for her.

“Uncoupled” premieres July 29 on Netflix.