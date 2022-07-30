Bossip Video

Every day, North West is looking more and more like a mini version of her father, Kanye West.

This week, Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off more of her 9-year-old’s artistic talent, once again confirming North is the spitting image of Ye in more ways than one. The SKIMS founder posted a series of designs that her eldest daughter sketched for Yeezy on her Instagram Story.