Every day, North West is looking more and more like a mini version of her father, Kanye West.
This week, Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off more of her 9-year-old’s artistic talent, once again confirming North is the spitting image of Ye in more ways than one. The SKIMS founder posted a series of designs that her eldest daughter sketched for Yeezy on her Instagram Story.
In one pic, North is holding up one of her alien-like sketches done on a piece of blue paper, complete with sunglasses and what looks to be a braid sticking out of the figure’s mouth. In another, a second sketch done by the child shows a similar alien-like head, but this drawing features three braids on each side of the figure’s head, plus, a snake-like tongue coming out of its mouth.
Kim went on to share another photo, which features North modeling the YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ, sunglasses that look very similar to what the figures in her sketches were wearing.
Kardashian, who also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West, opened up to PEOPLE last month about how she makes time for herself while managing her and her kids’ busy schedules.
“I drop the kids all off at school and then on my car ride home I listen to the music that I want to listen to and that’s good for my mental [health],” she said, going on to say that it’s “really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, ‘I need 20 minutes’ ” when she’s at home.
“But the chaos is also the beauty,” she continued. “And that’s why I love my moments in the morning before everyone wakes up. I can go outside and work out and take a breather, an hour to myself, even if it’s with a trainer or whatever. I still feel like it’s by myself.”
