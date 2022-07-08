One thing about North West, she’s gonna be honest about her feelings.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s mini — North — has been the talk of Paris Fashion Week, thanks largely to her multiple attempts to get a respite from uninvited cameras monitoring her.

North West Wants Paparazzi To Stop

If you’re on social media, you’ve likely seen either a photo or video of North, 9, seated in the front row of the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall / Winter fashion show to the left of her mother. Dressed in a pinstriped jumper to coordinate with her mom, North stares straight ahead at a camera pointed her way and holds up her invite to the runway show with her word “STOP” written in huge letters across the paper.

The clip was already going viral following Tuesday’s show when Kim Kardashian decided to share a clip of the incident on Twitter and addressed her daughter’s behavior head on:

“North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her,” Kardashian tweeted. “She wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show.”

Safe to say that North is way more like Kanye than Kim when it comes to her privacy.

North West Confronts Cameramen Outside French Restaurant

The sign from Gaultier’s front row wasn’t North’s only direct attempt to put the paparazzi in their place. According to Insider reports, the same day North spoke up when she found an audience of cameraman waiting for her and her mom to emerge from inside the restaurant Ferdi where they had been dining with her best friend Ryan Romulus and Kim’s cousin Cici Bussey.

In a viral video posted by @patylzyd on TikTok you can hear North asking the paparazzi, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

One of the camera man can be heard shouting in response, “Because you’re so famous. We love you, North.”

Did y’all hear Kim though? “Grow up Northie!”

Do you think North is out of pocket or perfectly in order with her approach?