Bossip Video

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ cheating ex-husband, claims the producers of The Wendy Williams Show wouldn’t “sign off” on the notorious talk show host’s recovery plan.

Hunter recently alleged to Page Six that Debmar-Mercury didn’t want Williams to participate in any activity that would cause her to be absent from the show’s taping. According to Hunter, the talk show host’s alleged relapse of addiction issues caused an alleged intervention to take place.

Although, if she would have died from her addiction, she would have missed tapings indefinitely. If Kevin’s allegations are true, how could they be so careless with Ms. Wendy’s life?

Hunter says, “Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family. They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.” In an intervention with Debmar, he claims, “They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober, They basically said, “If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show”.

Smells like capitalism – they were more concerned about the show’s profits than William’s health.

Kevin Hunter Claims The Intervention Happened Before His Mistress Gave Birth

It seems as if they weren’t looking at Williams like a person anymore – but their prize horse whose only job was to keep them rich and winning in ratings.

The meeting allegedly took place about a month and half before Hunter, 50, and Sharina Hudson (his infamous side chick) welcomed their first child. Many speculated this caused Williams to spiral even more. She was living in a sober living facility at this time.

“It’s safe to say that when she came out of the sober house before [she divorced Hunter] that she still wasn’t capable of making all the decisions,” Hunter said to PageSix. “She wasn’t capable then, but was hiding it.”

Williams has had a long battle with addiction which she documented in her Lifetime biopic, “Wendy Williams: The Movie.”

According to Williams’ biopic, her struggles with weight began during childhood but after becoming an adult, cocaine became her go-to weight loss plan.

“This particular diet was a whole lot more fun than tuna fish in brine with mustard,” said Williams in the biopic. “Coke was everywhere in those days, it suppressed my appetite and gave me all the chemical courage I thought I needed.”

Williams was incredibly busy during this time. She had gigs in both New York City and Washington, D.C. Sadly, she said her relationship with coke was the most essential.

“By now my relationship with cocaine was the most important social relationship in my life,” Williams confessed in the biopic. “I dated casually, but finding friends who weren’t starstruck by my new fabulous lifestyle were hard to come by. So, I was my own best friend — no one better.”

Kevin hasn’t always had Wendy’s best interest at heart which is why some are hesitant to believe the allegations against Debmar Mercury- others feel his words about the media giant aren’t too far-fetched.

My hope is that Wendy finds peace and moves past her addiction and the betrayal that has marred her life over the past 5 years.