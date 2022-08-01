Bossip Video

Donald Trump’s renew public presence suggests to us that the likelihood of him running for President in 2024 is fairly high. He’s been speaking publicly, giving interviews, making appearances, and opining on things that have absolutely nothing to do with him with increased frequency. Father, God, we wish he would STFU.

Donald Trump Opposes Brittney Griner Trade With Russia

Brittney Griner has been sitting in a Russian jail for the past five months and the White House just recent announced their first public effort to bring her home. Pressure has been mounting for weeks now as BG’s wife Cherelle has refused to bite her tongue about her disappointment the Biden administration’s perceived apathy toward the situation.

According to MARCA, Donald Trump is now, predictably, speaking out in opposition of the proposed trade that would set free Russian arms dealer Viktor “Merchant of Death” Bout in exchange for BG and another captured American Paul Whelan. D***head Donald appeared on the Clay Travis and the Buck Sexton Show.

“She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs. “They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out, and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. “We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world, who killed many Americans, many people.”

Trump siding with Russia seems pretty on-brand. Free BG!