One thing about Angelina Jolie: She’s gonna make sure her kids are exactly where they need to be!

Over the weekend, the Eternals actress revealed that her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, will be attending Spelman College this fall.

Jolie announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 31, showing her teenager as she posed with some of her fellow students. A few of the girls wore Spelman College shirts as they all celebrated the start of their college journey at the HBCU.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie wrote in her caption. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

While at their celebration, Angelina Jolie even tried to participate in the electric slide, bashfully trying to tell other attendees she has no idea what she was doing. Still, she laughed on the sidelines with her daughter and gave the dance her best shot, being a good sport about the whole thing.

While Jolie is clearly very proud of Zahara, sending her off to college has to be emotional–especially since she’s spent a lot of her time by the 17-year-old’s side this year. The actress, who also shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has attended multiple Eternals red carpets with the teen along with visiting the nation’s capital with Zahara as they supported domestic abuse victims.

Now, it’s time for Zahara to take this journey alone, but it looks like she’s more than ready to start this endeavor with her Spelman sisters.