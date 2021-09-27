Bossip Video

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed having dinner together for a second time, further sparking dating rumors.

Just two months after the unexpected pair were first photographed out together, The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are still hanging out in public. On Saturday night, they were captured together leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica after spending two and a half hours dining in a private section of the restaurant.

This is the second outing between Jolie and the “After Hours” singer after the first spotting sparked dating rumors, but neither Jolie, The Weeknd, or sources close to them have indicated they’re romantically involved.

Following their first spotting in July, a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six that their bond may be more business-focused.

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” the source said. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

That HBO Max series is called The Idol, which the singer is also co-writing it. The show “follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult,” Variety wrote. He will also be an executive producer on the series with Reza Fahim and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson.

When they were seen together earlier this year, Jolie and The Weeknd were seen having another dinner at Giorgio Baldi, though they left separately. They were spotted again at Mustafa the Poet’s private concert about a week later, but they were not photographed alongside each other as Jolie was at the concert with her teenage kids, Shiloh and Zahara, while The Weeknd was there with friends.