“UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1” follows the journey of three young dreamers who connected with the underground artform of streetball and flipped he billion-dollar basketball industry on its head.

Born out of the playgrounds of New York City, the “And 1 Mixtape Tour” took streetball to the masses while challenging convention, taking on Nike, and picking up a team of basketball misfits along the way.

AND1 co-founders along with streetball legends Hot Sauce, Skip 2 My Lou, The Professor, The Main Event, Shane the Dribbling Machine, and more reflect on their experience and the brand’s journey in the latest chapter of Netflix’s 4-part UNTOLD series.

Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment in sports before delving deeply into what happened beyond the headlines as told by those who lived it.

“To tell the story of AND1 you have to tell the story of grit, passion, perseverance and an undying love of the game of basketball,” said Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kevin Wilson, Jr. in an interview with Complex. “Not only is this the story of streetball legends who kicked off a culture shifting movement and lived out their dreams to get paid to hoop when virtually everyone else shut them out. It’s also the story of regular people around the world who, because of And1, finally gained access to the energy and pandemonium of in-person high skilled, high energy basketball.”

From football to basketball and streetball to sailing, viewers will have a floor seat to the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy, and pathos beneath the sweat.

“UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1” premieres exclusively on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.