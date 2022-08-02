Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj is shutting down some damning allegations made by an Instagram account claiming to be her former assistant.

The Queens native was a trending topic on Twitter on Monday following some allegations made by a supposed disgruntled former employee, who posted information about Nicki, her relationship, and her career.

The account, going by the name Kate Miller, uploaded nearly 50 posts threatening to expose multiple secrets about the rapper.

“I am Onika ex assistant who she fired for absolutely no proof of fraud with her bank account,” an early post read. “I’m exposing all files I have from working for her, Along with the voice messages she sent me regarding many different people.”

The Kate Miller account went on to slander Minaj, alleging Nicki owes the IRS $173 million in unpaid taxes; that she paid for her song “Freaky Girl” to make it on the music charts; and that Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty named their son Amadeus Cyril Petty, despite their decision not to reveal his birth name to the public.

After a couple of hours of trending on Twitter and certain people relishing in the drama, Nicki Minaj herself went on Instagram live to deny all of the allegations. Her explanation for these claims? She said that an entire fanbase is trying to “get rid” of her, laughing at the idea of her “assistant” trying to expose her online.

“Everyday I learn that y’all getting dumber and f***ing dumber. The other day I was on Twitter and I saw this whole fanbase, b***h. They marked up a whole spreadsheet saying ‘This what we boutta do to get rid of Nicki finally.’ And they was saying all types of s**t and I just was like woah this is sad right.”

Of course, Minaj didn’t say what fanbase she’s referring to, but we all know who she’s trying to blame this on (see: Cardi B.)

Cardi’s BardiHive caught wind of the allegations and they’ve responded with shade.

Meanwhile, Nicki continued,

“I am mind blown that people are this f***ing dumb. That people are really believing that I got somebody that work for me and now they spilling tea, Chile. But, it’s not even that. It’s the tea sound so f***ing dumb. And for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb. It’s clearly a kid.”

Since Nicki denied the allegations, the Kate Miller Instagram has been deleted.