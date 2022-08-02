Bossip Video

A sinewy stomached R&Crooner is detailing his multi-decade career and hallmark unbothered spirit with our sister site.

HelloBeautiful has revealed Omarion as its August 2022 cover star for the “Hearthrob” issue.

Inside, O speaks with BOSSIP’s Managing Editor @IamDaniCanada and poses for millennial knee-weakening photos taken by Michael Rowe.

In the cover story, he gives his REAL definition of being “unbothered”, something he’s been associated with for years.

According to the author of Unbothered: The Power Of Choosing Joy (releasing September 13), it’s about making a choice with your response—something his forthcoming book will remind readers of.

“I think a lot of people get the concept and idea of unbothered misconstrued because sometimes people think that being unbothered is not acknowledging certain things,” he explains. “Being unbothered is, is maintaining your emotional intelligence and power and realizing that this person might be doing this intentionally, so do I react or do I respond? And I’m very much so a thoughtful person.”

He also speaks on fatherhood…

“It has changed me in the best way,” says Omarion about fatherhood. “When we, think about selflessness and not being selfish, it’s hard to quantify what that looks like. And when you have kids, you realize it’s not all about you anymore. I would say that that’s probably the biggest and the greatest lesson that a person like me could have.”

dating…

“It’s tricky,” he admits. “The support in a relationship can either be a distraction or a beautiful thing. In the past, it has been a distraction. I’m still continuing to build my wealth as a businessman, so it’s easy and hard. It’s easy to love me because I’m lovable but you know, with all of the other things that come with it, you gotta be special,” he adds.

and his longstanding sex symbol status.

O tells HelloBeautiful that it’s something he plans to maintain for the rest of his life, much like his predecessors.



Not only will someone in O’s orbit have to be special, but they’ll also have to be secure because the singer plans to continue embracing making millennial knees creak with sex-laden lyrics, crisp choreography, and body rolls. “Prince never stopped being a sex symbol, D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz…” says Omarion ticking off names of entertainers who radiated their sexual prowess through music. “The essence of being sexy—either you, you have it or you don’t. My sexiness to the core is just who I am,” he adds. “Being sexy doesn’t mean that we’re gonna do it, but it’s a vibe and I don’t get tired of it. I actually plan on maintaining my sexiness for life.”

What do YOU think about unbothered Omarion’s HelloBeautiful cover?

