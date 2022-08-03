Bossip Video

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…

Gregory McMichael, the man who murdered Ahmaud Arbery for being Black, is now begging the court for leniency in his federal hate crimes case according to the AP. McMichael’s defense attorney A.J. Balbo calls himself making an argument for his client but all we hear are reasons that his client’s racist a** should never touch free grass for the rest of his undeserved days amongst the living.

“It involved the gruesome and altogether avoidable death of a young man whose last moments are preserved forever in haunting video,” Balbo wrote. “It showcased repugnant text messages and postings that displayed a racist bent that, even after decades of societal progress, still clings to some.”

However, despite all those devilish deeds, Balbao asked that his client only be sentenced to 20 years arguing that McMichael shouldn’t receive more time than Derek Chauvin. Derek f***ing Chauvin! When your lawyer is arguing for you in the context of another racist, murdering, piece of s**t, then your battleship is truly sunk.

Throw him under the jail!