Iman Shumpert Arrested On Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport, Glock Magazine Also Found In His Bag

Iman Shumpert was arrested for felony weed possession after he was caught with ounces of weed at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

Iman Shumpert usually stays out the way and away from the drama but today, he was put right in the middle of it at the Dallas-Forth Worth airport. The basketball player was at the airport headed to LAX to reportedly spend time with his daughter when he was stopped by TSA. According to TMZ, TSA reported a potential drug violation to authorities and it was all downhill from there.

TSA reportedly found a bag with 6.2 ounces of a “green leafy substance” and called for police. The substance tested positive for marijuana via mobile test. Additionally, authorities reportedly also found a Glock magazine with 14 9mm rounds in his bag but did not find a gun.

Of course, with Texas being a state where weed isn’t legal and also being in the Bible Belt, they do not take drug possessions lightly. If convicted on felony drug charges, Iman could face up to two years behind bars and a $10K fine. Hopefully, his legal team is able to work this out so he doesn’t see any jail time.

So far, reps for Shumpert have not commented on his arrest.

This story is still developing…