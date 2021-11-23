NBA Champion turned ballroom beast…is there anything he can’t do?!

After months of blowing us away with his dedication and one-of-a-kind routines, Iman Shumpert has been crowned the winner for season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

The NBA star was awarded with the Mirrorball Trophy by host Tyra Banks on Monday, November 22, during the show’s highly-anticipated finale.

The big win came after Shump battled on the ballroom floor against fellow finalists Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby and JoJo Siwa, making history as the first basketball player to ever reach the finale or win the show. For the finals, the celebrities and their pro partners each performed two routines, including a fusion dance and a freestyle.

For their part, Iman and his pro partner Daniella Karagach performed a cha cha and foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, which earned a perfect 40 out of 40. The pair later returned with a freestyle to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Client, receiving yet another 40 out of 40.