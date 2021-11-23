NBA Champion turned ballroom beast…is there anything he can’t do?!
After months of blowing us away with his dedication and one-of-a-kind routines, Iman Shumpert has been crowned the winner for season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.
The NBA star was awarded with the Mirrorball Trophy by host Tyra Banks on Monday, November 22, during the show’s highly-anticipated finale.
The big win came after Shump battled on the ballroom floor against fellow finalists Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby and JoJo Siwa, making history as the first basketball player to ever reach the finale or win the show. For the finals, the celebrities and their pro partners each performed two routines, including a fusion dance and a freestyle.
For their part, Iman and his pro partner Daniella Karagach performed a cha cha and foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, which earned a perfect 40 out of 40. The pair later returned with a freestyle to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Client, receiving yet another 40 out of 40.
Finally, at the end of the night, Tyra Banks announced that Kloots landed in fourth place and Rigsby in third, leaving Siwa and Shumpert as the two final contestants. She then revealed that Shumpert and Karagach were the champions of season 30.
Of course, Shump’s lovely wife Teyana Taylor and their fam were at home watching the big win, screaming their heads off as the news was announced. She posted a sweet message on Instagram in support of her other half following his Mirrorball victory.
“THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW 🥺🥺🥺” Teyana wrote under a collection of photos from the show along with a video of her family’s reaction to the win. “Congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!!”
She continued, “YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that shit every week & most importantly foot working that mutha f***ing mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD! Congrats guys!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!! You are appreciated 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”
Congratulations, Iman!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.