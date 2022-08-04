Bossip Video

Brittney Griner has officially been sentenced in a Russian court, the punishment is 9 years for alleged drug possession.

Earlier today we reported prosecutors in Russia were seeking a 9 and a half-year sentence for Brittney Griner for drug possession. Griner was on her way back from playing basketball overseas when she was reportedly caught with a vape pen containing cannabis at Russia’s Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. As many have pointed out this happened right as the war in Ukraine popped off and it was clear to many she became a political prisoner.

Brittney Griner Sentenced To 9 Years In Russian Court On Drug Charges, President Biden Issues Statement.

At the end of court proceedings today, prosecutors got their wish and Brittney Griner was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian jail. Judge Anna Sotnikova announced the verdict along with a fine of 1 million rubles, which amounts to $16,590 in USD. Of course, Griner can appeal the verdict but with the way this has been handled many see this as useless. Now the focus and pressure will be on President Joe Biden to complete a prisoner swap to get Brittney Griner home. President Biden released a statement shortly after the verdict was reached.

“It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.”

Hopefully, Biden can get Griner home as soon as possible, as a prisoner swap seems to be the only path to returning her home.