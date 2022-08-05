‘Super Sized Salon’ Exclusive: Jamie Is Freaking Out Over Ill-Fitting Furniture Just Days Before The Opening!

Happy Friday! We’re just a few hours away from a brand new episode of “Super Sized Salon”.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of “Super Sized Salon,” and we’re a little worried about our girls! The salon hasn’t opened yet and there are already issues — specifically, with some of the furniture.

Check out the clip below where Taj gives Jamie a little Facetime tour of the salon and shows her that the shampoo chairs may not be giving what needs to be given!





Play



Yeah, and the salon opens in two days? They’re gonna have to fix that – QUICKLY.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

A blow out between A-Love and BB jeopardizes the team; Astra’s arrival brings everyone together.

A new episode of “Super Sized Salon” premieres tonight, Friday, August 5 at 10:30PM ET/9:30PM CT