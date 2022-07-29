‘Super Sized Salon’ Exclusive : Will Jamie Let Her Fears Keep Her From Following Her Dreams?

It’s beyond time to embrace inclusivity…

For those who aren’t able to look beyond what’s skin deep, we challenge you to watch “Super Sized Salon” and get a better understanding of the challenges many people face just trying to live their lives to the fullest.

New Reality Show Shines A Light On First Beauty Salon To Cater To Plus Size Clientele

Tonight WeTV will air their new show “Super Sized Salon,” which follows the staff of the first beauty salon that caters to the plus size community, Babydoll Beauty Couture, as they are put to the test when challenges threaten the mission of the salon.

Babydoll Beauty Couture owner Jamie Lopez created this unique space after experiencing a tremendous amount of discrimination in the beauty industry for being plus-sized. Along with Jamie, the women who work here are determined to make everyone look and feel beautiful, no matter their size — but with their loud and diverse personalities, drama is always just around the corner!

Meet The Cast Of “Super Sized Salon”

The new series follows salon receptionist Astra, aka “Funky Chunky”, who is loved by everyone for her upbeat and uplifting personality that helps keep the group going when the times get tense. Holistic hair care specialist “A-Love” loves hard and brings laughter to any situation, but at times her “boughetto” temper gets the best of her. Fashion stylist “007” is one of Jamie’s closest (and most protective) friends, satisfying clients with the hottest plus size intimates and custom bling jobs. Celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist, Taj, is the responsible, level-headed “mama bear” of the bunch, serving as the second-in-command salon manager when Jamie is not around. Last but not least is make-up/lash artist and esthetician, BB, who has no problem calling it as she sees it!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from tonight’s episode, where 007 shows up to bring Jamie to see the salon for the first time — but after only recently regaining her mobility and barely leaving her bed for the last two years, Jamie isn’t sure she’ll be able to do it. Check out the clip below:

Play

We feel for Jamie and Shannon — this can’t have been an easy journey to take with cameras rolling!

Consisting of seven one-hour-long episodes, “Super Sized Salon” premieres on Friday, July 29 at 10:30pm ET/PT on WE tv. The series will also stream on ALLBLK every Tuesday following its WE tv airing.

Will you be watching?