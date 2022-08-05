Bossip Video

The reverberations of disgust from the news that basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to almost a decade in a Russian prison over some lil’ weed are still ringing in the public sphere. Yesterday, a judge handed Griner a 9-year sentence for drug possession and now, hopefully, the process of bringing her home can truly begin. But semantics aren’t going to keep people quiet about how ridiculous the whole thing is to begin with.

Last night, Trevor Noah took a moment of The Daily Show to address this issue in no uncertain terms taking direct aim at Russian “president” and Donald Trump conspiracist corny Vladimir Putin according to TMZ.

“We all know Russia doesn’t care about what Brittney Griner did,” Noah said. “This is the same country that’s breaking every human rights law on the planet, but they’re like, ‘That woman has vape cartridge. She’s real criminal.'” Peep what else the outspoken comedian had to say in the video clip below.

The U.S. government has made a proposal to Russia for a prisoner swap in offering terrorist arms supplier Viktor Bout in exchange for BG and another American Paul Whelan. There was a visceral public reaction to the proffered deal that included commentary from 53% of white women’s president Donald Trump.

Noah isn’t too worried about what we give up as long as BG can touch American soil and return to her wife, family, and loved ones.