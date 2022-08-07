Bossip Video

Doja Cat insists she’s doing just fine amid fans’ concern for her wellbeing and mental health.

Just one day after she shaved her head and eyebrows on Instagram Live, the “Need To Know” rapper is addressing the widespread concern for her mental health.

In a video shared by The Shade Room on Friday, August 5, the performer went on IG Live once again, this time to address a lot of people’s concerns for her mental health after she–seemingly spontaneously–shaved her head and eyebrows.

“That’s what I’m saying. I’m rich, I’m fine,” she says in the clip. “Just the whole ‘Are you okay, queen?’ s**t makes me want to rip my…I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics.” “I want to rip my f***ing pubic hair out, I absolutely hate it,” she continued.