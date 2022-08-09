Bossip Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya are still the most adorable, wholesome couple in Hollywood.

As the internet continues to argue over which celebrity’s private jet emissions are the most egregious, Tom Holland is getting on everyone’s good side by taking a commercial flight over 4,000 miles–all to visit his girlfriend, Zendaya.

Instead of opting for a private jet, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star went with the same route as us regular folk, taking a commercial flight from New York City to Budapest, where Zendaya is filming the second Dune movie. Fans saw the beloved couple spending some quality time together in Hungary thereafter, and the videos of them have since gone viral on Twitter.

That’s not the only part of Holland’s trip that went viral, however.

Another fan on TikTok captured the actor knitting during his long flight. This is how fans found out that Tom took a commercial flight instead of hopping on a private jet, only making his supporters love him that much more.

While rumors of their romantic relationship have been running wild since their first Spider-Man film together in 2017, it has been over a year since Holland and Zendaya were first spotted kissing in July 2021. More than a year into their public relationship, this is not the first time the action star has booked a long flight as a romantic gesture, finding a way to make time for one another amid busy schedules.

Back in February, Tom reportedly flew to Rome to “surprise” the Euphoria star with dinner at Antica Pesa, according to Page Six. At the time–even before celebs like Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner were being criticized for their CO2 emissions–Holland flew commercial like the rest of us. We love to see it!