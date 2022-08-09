BOSSIP Exclusive: The Casts Of #LHHATL & #LHHMIA Dish On Their Respectively Spicy Seasons

As part of VH1’s summer hot ‘Level Up Mondays’ programming, “Love & Hip Hop ATL” and “Love & Hip Hop Miami” returned to television on the same night and BOSSIP got insider info on the cast.

Both shows premiered Monday, August 8 and ahead of that, the cast talked to our Managing Editor Dani Canada about their respectively spicy seasons.

On the premiere of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” viewers were given an update on Yung Joc who’s wedding planning with his longtime love Kendra…

but running into hiccups including Spice’s friend Meda alleging that she’s been “f***g with” Joc for almost FOURTEEN YEARS.

In an interview with BOSSIP Kirk and Rasheeda Frost dished on allll the relationship drama like Joc’s that playing out on #LHHATL this season. He’s not the only one with drama in his love life however, the drama also includes Sierra Gates clashing with her new fiance Eric Whitehead.

Sierra, who was also on hand for BOSSIP’s interview, took in some advice from Kirk and Rasheeda ahead of the new season and opened up about the difficulties of living with a partner.

“With this new relationship I’m more vulnerable,” she told BOSSIP. “I genuinely love him and I’m growing with him and I want the world to see that. We be power tripping,” she added about living with him. “That man right there is bossy but that’s what I love about him and he matches my energy. What I’ve learned is to calm my little self down,” she added noting that she’s softer and able to submit in this relationship.

On the “Love & Hip Hop Miami” side, Florence dished to BOSSIP about the family drama that’s playing out on television this season.

Last season we saw Florence deal with her husband Marlon’s’s infidelity but that’s apparently all water under the bridge. The Queen of Kompa and her hubby are recording music together in hopes of becoming the next Jay and Bey but they have a new issue to deal with; Florence’s sister. Gaelle is apparently harboring a HUGE secret and she’s threatening to spill all according to Florence who told BOSSIP that she’s her “biggest headache” this season.

Catch up with the #LHHATL & #LHHMIA crews in the video below.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Airs Mondays At 8/9 C On VH1

The new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will turn hip-hop culture on its head and remix it into a new era as Spice becomes the first artist in Love & Hip Hop history to be nominated for a Grammy® while on the show. Filled with twists and turns, this season will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, co-parenting, and long overdue family encounters. “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast includes: Bambi Erica Mena Karlie Redd Kendra Robinson Kirk Frost Mendeecees Harris Momma Dee Rasheeda Frost Renni Rucci Safaree Samuels Scrappy Sierra Gates Shekinah Spice Yandy Smith-Harris Yung Joc

“Love & Hip Hop Miami” Airs Mondays At 9/8 C on VH1