During tonight’s episode of MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see the continuation of a couple’s “water-saving” shower-taking honeymoon, that’s taking a more serious turn amid a conversation about mental health.

Nate and Stacia are continuing to have deep convos about things that centered around their marriage.

After already discussing a post-nuptial agreement, something Stacia was adamant about, Nate agreed to sign one to make his wife “comfortable.”

Now a comfy Stacia is asking Nate about potentially going to therapy to give them the tools they need to be successful.

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Stacia expressing relief that her husband isn’t intimidated by her.

“One thing that you said to me was, I’m not intimidated by you, and that kind of stuck with me because I feel like in my past I’ve been very intimidating to men,” says Stacia. “Which is kind of the reason why I’ve been single as well.”

She then tells Nate about a previous breakup that led to her going to therapy.

“After that relationship, I felt like I needed to go to therapy, I needed to reevaluate to help me get through certain things from childhood to understand what I wanted in a relationship,” says Stacia as Nate commends her bettering herself. “Like [now] I know who I am, I know what I want.”

Nate’s receptive to Stacia’s reflective therapy sessions and commends her for taking care of her mental health, but his wife has a BIG question for him; “Would you be open to you and I going to therapy just to kind of help the relationship?” she asks.

“Like right off the bat?” responds Nate. “Or like when we feel that like there’s some imbalance then we go or just go right away to be proactive?”

“I don’t feel like you have to go to therapy because there’s a problem, I feel like it’s healthy to go to therapy to give us those tools to continue to be a successful couple,” says Stacia noting that she’s never been married before. “I’m down,” responds Nate without much hesitation.

Looks like this is yet another easy compromise for the couple, but an honest Stacia admits that she hopes things aren’t too good to be true.

“It’s only been a couple of days and I just hope that I’m really getting the true authentic, genuine Nate,” Stacia tells the cameras. “I’m not one that likes any fake people around me so I’m all about being accountable, transparent, and authentic.”

Do YOU think Stacia’s getting “accountable, transparent, and authentic” Nate?

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

A new episode of”Married at First Sight” airs TONIGHT Wednesday, August 10, at 8 and things are getting rock for one of the couples…