Fans are reliving their favorite moments from DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God after Yee revealed that The Breakfast Club “as [we] know it is coming to an end.”

Angela Yee shocked fans across social media on Tuesday night when she sent out one cryptic tweet, suggesting there’s some bad news for listeners of the popular radio talk show.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” the longtime host wrote.

The Power 105.1 FM morning show airs on over 100 stations nationwide, with over 8 million listeners tuning in each month, according to Nielsen data.

While Yee kept quiet, choosing not to elaborate any more about the cryptic announcement, she tweeted “GOD is good!” just 15 minutes prior–so this new chapter sounded like something she’s happy about.

As for her co-hosts, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, they didn’t comment further sending the Internet into a frenzy.

Angela Yee Announces She’s Leaving The Breakfast Club, Hosting Her Own Syndicated Show

Following this shocking announcement from Angela, she went on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning to reveal that while that show isn’t actually ending, it will be continuing on without her. Instead, Angela will be starting her own nationally syndicated show on iHeart Radio, which she calls a lifelong dream.

“If you just joined us, Angela Yee announced that she’s getting her own show,” said DJ Envy before Charlamagne read a press release about her new show titled “Way Up With Angela Yee.” “I still feel like I’m on the Way Up so that’s the reason why [for the name], but I’m Way Up from where I started.”

Yee will depart the Breakfast Club this fall and her popular Lip Service podcast will be going into syndication, as well.

Congrats to Angela Yee on her next chapter. So far, a replacement for the host has not been named.

Check out some reactions down below from fans reliving their favorite moments from the show during her time with the program: