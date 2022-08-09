‘Celebrity Game Face’ Exclusive: Will Angela Yee Throw Donnell Rawlings Under The Bus To Win?

The game definitely gets dirty!

It’s Tuesday and a brand new episode of Kevin Hart’s popular show “Celebrity Game Face” is just hours away. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s new episode where Angela Yee gets put to the test to see how well she knows her friend Donnell Rawlings. From using his celebrity status to being too tired for sex, Angela Yee doesn’t hold back on Donnell Rawlings!

Check out the clip below:





Play



Hilarious right?

We’re gonna have to tune in so we can understand what the heck Angela was wearing over her eyes!

If you were on “Celebrity Game Face” would you be honest about your friend even if it made them look bad if it meant winning the game? Something tells us Donnell will be a good sport about it. Y’all already know we’re #TeamYee over here!

Watch the full episode of “Celebrity Game Face” tonight, Tuesday, August 9th at 10pm EST on E!

Will you be watching?