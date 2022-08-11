Bossip Video

ASAP Rocky’s alleged shooting victim has been revealed.

Back in April, the Harlem native was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Those charges stemmed from an incident in Southern California on Nov. 6, 2021, when Rocky allegedly opened fire on an associate who was not publicly named at the time. Later, ASAP Bari later claimed it was Terell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli, and now, it looks like he was exactly right.

It’s been months since Rocky was arrested, and now, ASAP Relli has publicly identified himself as the alleged victim of the shooting. According to a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Ephron intends to file a civil lawsuit against Rocky over the shooting, which reportedly took place in “an obscure location in central Hollywood.” Ephron claims he agreed to meet with Rocky to resolve a disagreement, saying once he arrived at the location, he was confronted by Rocky, who was armed and accompanied by two men.

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, ASAP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” says the statement shared by Ephron’s attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, ASAP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”