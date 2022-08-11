Bossip Video

Welp, it only took about four months and one week, but OnlyFans and Instagram model Courtney Clenney has finally been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

As previously reported, Obumseli was fatally stabbed on April 3 inside a luxury apartment building, One Paraiso, in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood by Clenney after the couple reportedly had a fight that turned physical and deadly.

Since then, Clenney has been roaming free like she didn’t stab a man to death while her lawyer, Frank Prieto, has been doing his damndest to portray his client as a demure damsel in distress who had no choice but to stab her big bad Black wolf of a boyfriend, who he claimed was physically abusive to her, despite friends of the couple saying that the opposite is true.

Meanwhile, Obumseli’s family has complained that a detective investigating the fatal stabbing had been “cold and dismissive” about the case.

Perhaps something has changed.

According to the Miami Herald, Clenney was arrested on Wednesday in Hawaii and is set to be extradited to Miami-Dade County to face trial for charges of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. (I’m just going to go ahead and not mention the degree of affluent white privilege it takes to be lamping in Hawaii at the time you’re arrested for stabbing a man to death four months prior. Nope, not going to mention it. Not one bit.)

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto told the Herald. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

You can tell when lawyers are just saying any old thing because—how are you “completely shocked” that she was charged when you previously “offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged?”

Prieto also mentioned that his client was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. (*sobs to her sob story*)

Anyway, it’s about time we saw some kind of forward motion in this case. It’s just hard to imagine Obumseli, a Black man, being able to stab his white girlfriend to death and remain free and un-charged this long just because he cried, claimed self-defense and acted like his mental health was in decline.

Now, all we can do is wait to see what unfolds next.

Conviction, or nah?