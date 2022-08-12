Bossip Video

Bodycam footage of Marshawn Lynch’s DUI arrest in Las Vegas shows him being physically removed from his vehicle.

On Tuesday former NFL player and guaranteed Hall of Famer Marshawn Lynch was arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time of the arrest, not too many details were released and it seemed like a simple DUI. The arrest also seemed out of character for Marshawn who consistently preaches about being “smart” in your decision-making. Now authorities are releasing more details about the events that transpired alongside bodycam footage.

Bodycam Footage Of Marshawn Lynch's DUI Arrest Surfaces Showing Him Being Physically Removed From Vehicle

According to TMZ, police claim that an intoxicated Lynch was falling in and out of sleep while being detained while allegedly smelling like liquor. At one point officers said he claimed the vehicle he was driving was “stolen” but never confirmed if that was true.

In the video, you can see the GT500 Shelby Mustang is missing a front tire, and roadway markers led police to believe that Lynch slammed into sidewalk areas before the damaged car came to a stop.

Newly released bodycam footage also shows the former NFL player being physically removed from his vehicle.

Marshawn’s lawyers Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff, have a different version of the incident which they described in a statement.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

You can watch the Marshawn Lynch bodycam footage below.

