Bossip Video

Marshawn Lynch is kicking back, relaxing, and counting all of his chickens from his NFL career.

Even off of the field, he is still one of the hardest working people you’ll find. From his youth camps to his skittles endorsements, Marshawn is always busy and always has something new he’s working on. During a recent interview with Peyton Manning, Beastmode opened up about his pre-game rituals–and it’s just as real and as funny as you can get. According to reports from TMZ, it may have been more of a superstition than a ritual.

“My superstition was that I needed to have maybe a shot … a shot and half … before every game,” Lynch said on ESPN’s “Peyton’s Places.”

Peyton asked Marshawn to clarify — saying, “[A shot] of … ???”

“Hennessy,” Lynch replied … “Whatchu mean ‘of?'” Manning asked where Lynch where he would get the booze — maybe from a bar in the stadium during his run with the Seahawks?

“Nah, the bar’s in my backpack,” Lynch said. The NFL has long banned alcohol from locker rooms — so, if Marshawn is telling the truth (and there’s no reason to suggest he’s lying), it seems the boozy ritual would violate the NFL’s policy.

But, as Marshawn also pointed out during the show, he got fined so much during his playing days, the NFL would send him a weekly invoice!

Something tells us Marshawn is going to have a Henny sponsorship sometime in the very near future.

The clip gives a sneak peek into the first episode from season 2 of Manning’s series Peyton Places.

Marshawn's pregame superstition involved a shot of what?! 😂 Peyton's Places Season 2 is officially here: https://t.co/ZgRaYGb0JO pic.twitter.com/T1LSGH1Y5a — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2020

Just last week Marshawn was busy during the Thanksgiving holiday helping to hand out over 200 turkeys to families in Hawaii. The amazing deed was an initiative set forth by Lynch’s Fam 1st Family Foundation.

Lynch retired last year after completing an astonishing 12 NFL seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler scored 84 touchdowns throughout his career and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.