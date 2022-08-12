Bossip Video

As the legendary Rick James would say; “She’s a very kinky giiiiiiiirl.”

Today, Nick Minaj released her new single, “Super Freaky Girl” reminding us all that her brand is sex and she’s stickin’ to it!

Minaj who is known for her provocative lyrics sampled Rick James’ 1981 hit, “Super Freak”, in her new single which debuted after a TikTok challenge created by @lorddroman became incredibly popular.

She initially teased the song on Instagram on July 12th, exactly one month before its release, with a video showing her face down and buns up, sexily teasing the camera.

The song opens with Rick James’ vocals a capella singing, “She’s alright, that girl’s alright with me.” The remixed, bass-filled instrumental of “Super Freak” then comes in as Minaj raps;

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slip it and slide it/ I can do all them little tricks/and keep the d*** up inside it/ You can smack it you can grip it you can go down and kiss it/ Every time he leave me ‘lone he always tell me he miss me/ He wanna F, R, E A K.”

Some celebs have reacted to her super sexy new single like fellow rapper, Iggy Azalea who tweeted;

“Super Freaky Girl is a really well written song. Like, it’s constructed to be a hit and it’s BIG sounding.”

Nicki’s tracks have always had the ability to make the shyest of women tap into their inner sex kitten and the men have always fawned over the Trini-born rapper, including Drake.

On Friday’s episode of Nicki’s newly revamped “Queen Radio”, the post-Young Money reunion rapper blatantly told her; “You obviously know you shaped my taste in women.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChJfdrmAtUB/

Minaj took a hiatus from “Queen Radio” but on Tuesday she announced on Instagram live that she partnered with Amazon to bring her podcast to the Amp app. She then teased its return by noting that she was giving out some super shady awards on the show and held a fan art contest.

In related news, Minaj is slated to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 Video Music Awards, which will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. She is also set to perform and “Freaky Girl” will surely be added to her medley of hits. This will be her first performance on the show since 2018.

What do YOU think about “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj? The Barbz LOVE it and they’re running up the streams.