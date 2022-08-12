Bossip Video

As Chloe Bailey continues to slay single releases like “Treat Me” and “Surprise”, the younger Bailey sister is also stepping out and flying solo.

Halle Bailey recently made a BIG splash at Variety’s “Power of Young Hollywood” event alongside other stunning #BlackGirlMagic makers.

The multi-hyphenate who’s covering the magazine’s Young Hollywood looked glam in a body-skimming white dress.

She served up timeless Hollywood glam in her gown and she piled her luscious locs into a high ponytail.

Others in attendance were Bel-Air beauty Coco Jones…





Chandler Kinney of Pretty Little Liars fame…

Euphoria fan favorite Angus Cloud and his costar Javon Walton…

singer Becky G…

and Bel-Air star Jabari Banks.

Halle Bailey Told Variety About Diving Into The Role Of Ariel In The Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’

The world is watching as Beyoncé’s protegé Halle Bailey readies herself as the second Black Disney Princess in history. She opened up to Variety about the impact Ariel had on her as a child and what she hopes to accomplish by taking on the role.

“I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special and that they should be a princess in every single way. There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.” said Bailey. “What that would have done for me, how that would have changed my confidence, my belief in myself, everything. Things that seem so small to everyone else, it’s so big to us.”

As previously reported Halle experienced a tremendous amount of backlash when racist fans of the previously fair-skinned, red-headed Ariel decided that the fictional character could not be reimagined as a black woman. They grabbed their virtual pitchforks and tiki-torches and took to social media with the hashtag “#NotMyAriel.” Bailey’s family including her superstar sis immediately banded together to support her.

“It’s important,” Chloe Bailey told Variety, “to have a strong support system around you. It’s hard to carry the weight of the world on your own.” Bailey also got important perspective from her grandparents, who shared memories of the racism and discrimination that they had endured in their lifetimes. “It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you,’” Halle Bailey told Variety.

There’s no stopping Halle as the acting roles keep coming in and she even teased fans this week with a snippet of what many believed to be a song from her predicted solo album.

Are YOU ready to see Halle transform into Ariel? WE ARE!

Read more from Halle’s Variety cover story here.