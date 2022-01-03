Bossip Video

A princessly precious songstress is sparking rumors that there’s a rapper who’s “part of her world.” Halle Bailey was spotted over the weekend at Usher’s Las Vegas residency alongside Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. a.k.a. DDG.

An eagle-eyed fan got a clear video of Halle excitedly watching Usher ring in the New Year during the show with the rapper/popular YouTuber by her side.

DDG has since confirmed that he was indeed at the concert but stop short of confirming the obvious, that it was him with the Chloe x Halle singer.

“The Usher concert was incredible, never seen nun like it. Very inspiring,” tweeted the rapper.

Usher also reposted the alleged couple who met him backstage, on his InstaStory.

Rumors about Halle dating the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” rapper have been swirling. Eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted Halle in a Christmas video that a friend of the rapper posted on social media.

And while some fans of the multihyphenate who’s starring in Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid” are excited to see Halle seemingly smitten with a sweetie, others are issuing a warning to the Michigan rapper.

“Ddg better not do my sis Halle Bailey wrong I know that much,” wrote one fan. “I will deada** fight DDG over Halle. Like throw hands,” added another.

This is the first time Halle has been publicly linked to a potential suitor.

As for DDG he previously dated model/rapper Rubi Rose and got into a messy social media spat with her after their breakup.

Back in July, Rubi posted a tweet stating, “My next n*** gotta be tall, I wanna wear heels.” Not long thereafter DDG tweeted on his Twitter page, “My next girl gotta have less than 60 bodies.”

He later apologized and admitted that he “took it too far.”

“My tweet was petty & made up, and i admit i took it too far, that’s my bad,” he posted on his InstaStory. “I’m Sorry Rubster.”

What do YOU think about Halle Bailey allegedly dating DDG?