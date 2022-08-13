Bossip Video

Beyoncé hasn’t done as much promo for her latest album, Renaissance, as we’re used to seeing from Queen Bey–but a lot of fans think she just hinted at an influx of new content.

On Friday, Beyoncé dropped a teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL,” the opening track on Renaissance, which features the singer in a glistening night club. This is the first visual she’s teased from the new project, which completely contrasts the rollout of Lemonade, where each track had its own music video upon release.

When it comes to Yoncé, you can’t take things at face value, which keeps the Bey Hive on their toes, constantly looking for clues in everything she posts. Plus, she’s such a well-rounded artist, fans know how much she loves her visuals, leading us all to believe Bey’s got something up her sleeve.

At the 38-second mark of the “I’M THAT GIRL” teaser, there’s a split-second montage that features Beyoncé sporting a ton of new looks. Because of this short glimpse, a lot of fans think an entire visual album is on the way. While these outfits could *technically* all be from the same video, it just seems like too much for one video, which means the “I’M THAT GIRL” teaser is actually teasing a lot more.

This snippet from the legendary performer also comes as fans speculate over what “Act II” might be. Beyoncé originally billed Renaissance as the first act of a three-pronged project–And while some have speculated that “Act II” may be an entirely new album, others have theorized that “Act II” may be the visuals for the original album, while the third act will be an eventual tour.

When it comes to the elusive Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, only time will tell. But, regardless, it’s safe to say she’s got SOMETHING up her sleeve.