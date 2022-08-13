Bossip Video

The latest stars to grace the digital cover of EBONY Magazine are causing heart-eye hysteria and we’re totally here for it! It’s giving “We go together, real bad”–even if the two are clearly just acting.

Our favorite chocolate beau, Kofi Siriboe, and his leading lady in Own’s Queen Sugar, Bianca Lawson, are depicting Black love at its finest for the publication’s August digital cover.

The final season of Queen Sugar airs on September 6th and for six years we’ve watched these characters develop over time. We’ve always been able to relate to the transparency that characters Ralph Angel and Darla have and that same authenticity is on display in EBONY’s digital spread.

The photoshoot took place in New Orleans and photographer Keith Major, along with Kofi and Bianca, were able to capture passion, culture, love, and resilience in the photos.

These same elements made us fall in love with their relationship from the very beginning.

We’ve witnessed the ups and downs of this couple and we’re not quite ready to let them go yet. We’ve seen Ralph and Darla go through addictions, trauma, self-discovery, lies, and love as well as the unfortunate on and off-again game a lot of couples can relate to. However, we endured the ride with these two and we’re looking forward to watching their love story develop in this upcoming season.

Speaking on Ralph Angel and Darla, Kofi explained to EBONY:

“Love is such a dimensional element. We first meet Darla and Ralph Angel in a dysfunctional place. We don’t know much about them, but we’re learning their story through their pain. And just to see, that even through that pain, the love still existed and that, whether they knew it or not, the pain connected them only because love was the source.”

Considering how sizzling EBONY’s cover is, some fans are speculating that Kofi and Bianca might be an item, but the two explained to EBONY that they just have a strong FRIENDSHIP.

“I think our real friendship gets into the characters somehow,” Bianca told EBONY. “I feel like I can tell him anything & I think he feels the same way.”

It’s the unbreakable bond for us!

Kofi also spoke on the authenticity that he and Bianca share as a dynamic duo.

“I just think it creates balance. If we’re really trying to expand and evolve as human beings—as men, as women—it’s definitely necessary to represent all of the dimensions and layers of relationships. It’s imbalanced how we see men always in a certain way, and women in a certain way. So just switching the roles and taking ownership of the narrative—while still being true and authentic—I think that’s powerful.”

Off-screen, Bianca and Kofi are indeed close. The Girls Trip actor referred to Bianca as his “O.G.” as the actress is 15 years his senior and has been acting since the early ‘90s.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and he’s a little bit newer, but sometimes it’s also just people’s soul and people’s heart,” she said. “You connect with who you connect with for whatever reason and that’s beyond age or experience.”

Sadly, Queen Sugar returns to OWN for its seventh and final season on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know below!