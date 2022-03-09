Bossip Video

Whew!

The stars were out at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Oscar Nominees Night that brought out a slew of stunners including Chlöe Bailey, Tika Sumpter, Karrueche Tran, and Bianca Lawson along with industry VIPs Kristen Stewart, Taika Waititi, Ariana DeBose, Heidi Klum, and more.

The star-studded event (presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts and sponsored by Heineken®) celebrated the nominees of this year’s 94th Academy Awards slated to air March 27th with hosts Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer.

Other notable attendees included Questlove, Denis Villeneuve, Dove Cameron, Kathy Hilton, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Wilmer Valderrama, Wolfgang Puck, and many more.

Peep all the pics from the star-studded event below:

This latest Karrueche sighting comes just days after she was spotted with ex-boo Quavo on what appeared to be an intimate dinner date.

The late-night link-up went down in Hollyweird two months after they were spotted on vacation together.

In pics obtained by The Shade Room, the two can be seen standing together in a group. Quavo also went live on Instagram and fans noticed Karrueche in the background, fueling speculation that they are dating again.

Now, if you don’t remember Kae recently announced that she’s going on a man diet to avoid being “distracted.”

She explained in a series of Instagram Story posts that she doesn’t “hate men” and that she’s not “getting done dirty by some dude” but found power in being single.

“I just feel that there’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependant on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled,” she said in the post.

However, the paparazzi caught her and Quavo arriving and leaving The Nice Guy’s Italian restaurant in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Karrueche rocked a black leather trench coat with a black crop top, pants, and over-the-knee navy and cream boots while Quavo rocked a denim pant set with black leather sleeves.

Their get-ups complemented each other for their private patio dinner date that seemed to confirm their re-boo’d up status.

When she’s not kickin’ it with Quavo, Karrueche is making power moves in Hollyweird where she recently secured a recurring role on Peacock’s buzzy ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot Bel-Air.