There’s a new update in a WNBA player’s case that will hopefully bring some good news.

As previously reported Brittney Griner was remanded to a Russian prison for 9 years after being convicted of drug possession in the form of a marijuana vape pen. That’s an insane penalty for a victimless “crime” and we’re not sure how the people of Russia haven’t revolted against this punitive policy yet.

Oh, yes we do. They have a virtually immovable oligarch with an Infinity Gaunlet clenched around their country.

According to CNN, Griner’s defense attorney Maria Blagovolina has filed for an appeal in the case. The U.S. State Department still holds the public position that Griner is being wrongfully detained but we’ll see if their actions align with their words over the coming months.

As we previously reported, the United States has offered Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and another American hostage named Paul Whelan. Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department Alexander Darchiev spoke to Russian media TASS this past weekend and confirmed the talks but was coy about the details citing security.

“This quite sensitive issue of the swap of convicted Russian and US citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our Presidents. These individuals are, indeed, being discussed. The Russian side has long been seeking the release of Viktor Bout. The details should be left to professionals, proceeding from the ‘do not harm’ principle,” Darchiev said to TASS.

Hopefully, diplomacy wins and BG can be freed. We don’t have much faith in the legal appeal considering the political implications involved in this souped-up arrest and conviction.