Earlier this week, BOSSIP reported on the the fatal hit-and-run in Chicago that went viral after video of the disturbing incident hit social media. The footage shows a group of men arguing and physically fighting in the middle of the street when out of nowhere, a speeding car careening through them sending bodies flying. The result was three fatalities and one injury.

For days now, the Chicago Police Department has allegedly been investigating this heinous crime (we say “allegedly” because, well, you just can’t trust the Chicago P.D.) but no serious leads have come to fruition. According to PEOPLE, the department issued a Captain Obvious-ish statement during a press conference on Monday:

“It appears to be intentional just based upon what everybody has seen,” Chicago Police Department Chief of Detectives Brenden Deenihan said at a press conference Monday. “It’s not being investigated as a hate crime at this time. We don’t have any evidence to support that somebody was trying to harm these individuals because of their race, religion, etcetera at this time. That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in.”

Uh, what else could it have been if not intentional?? There is literally zero chance that the driver of a car going what appears to be 60 MPH didn’t see a handful on men directing in his or her path.

What was not mentioned when the story initially broke is that the fight started inside a popular LGBTQ+ bar and spilled outside. Detective Deenihan says that they are not currently investigating a hate crime, it stands to reason that such a crime is reasonably likely to be the motive.

We’ll have our eye on this one until the case is resolved…