We don’t know what the hell is going on out in these streets but the amount of blood-curdling car crashes that we’ve seen lately is getting out of control. On the heels of the fiery and fatal crash in Los Angeles comes another just as disturbing incident of vehicular violence in the midwest.

According to a TMZ report, a group of men were fighting in the streets of Chicago when, out of nowhere, a speeding sedan came flying through them sending bodies into the air. It’s one of the hardest things that we’ve ever had to watch and suggest that you take stock of your mental state prior to pressing play.

According to FOX32, Chicago police say the incident took place on the 7000 block of S. Jeffery Blvd near Jackson Park on the South Side of the city. Four men were hit in total, three of them were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago hospital, while the fourth man’s condition isn’t known at this time.

Killed were Devonta Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland and a 22-year-old man whose name has not been released yet, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner. They were all pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.’

Authorities are investigating the incident but the high rate of speed that the car was traveling is making it difficult to positively identify the license plate. Hopefully, they figure it out soon because whoever was behind the wheel of this car needs to be put under a prison.